(Bloomberg) -- A convoy of cars and campervans blocked streets around New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington on Tuesday to protest Covid-19 restrictions, attempting to mimic the truckers who have gridlocked the Canadian city of Ottawa.

About 2,000 protesters descended on downtown Wellington from around the country, parking their vehicles in streets around parliament buildings, disrupting traffic and holding speeches on parliament grounds. Their main complaint was vaccine mandates, though they appeared to represent various groups. A few held flags supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The convoy was timed to coincide with parliament reconvening for the year and was similar to the one held in the Australian capital of Canberra yesterday. Some protesters held Canadian flags in support of the truckers in Ottawa who have been blockading the city for more than a week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had no intention of engaging with the protesters.

“I think it would be wrong to in any way characterize what we’ve seen outside as a representation of the majority,” she told reporters inside parliament. “The majority of New Zealanders have done everything they can to keep one another safe.”

More than 94% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the country is currently rolling out booster shots as the omicron variant slowly begins to take hold in the community.

The government has imposed vaccine mandates on a variety of industries and employees, including health workers, teachers and police. People are also required to show proof of vaccination to enter most hospitality outlets and public buildings.

