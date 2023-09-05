(Bloomberg) -- Greenpeace activists climbed onto the roofs of some BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG display vehicles, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz officially opened the Munich car show.

The protesters joined earlier groups that had abseiled from a bridge over a major transport artery in the Bavarian capital, as well as a bicycle demonstration snaking through the town center on Tuesday.

Activists are demanding additional investment in public transportation and green initiatives, while carmakers are showcasing a range of electric vehicles at the biennial show.

