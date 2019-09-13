(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in at the entrance to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to call for an end to gender-based violence in South Africa.

The demonstration, which began before dawn on Friday, disrupted traffic in the country’s main economic hub of Sandton. It’s the latest in a series of protests triggered by the rape and murder of a 19-year-old university student in Cape Town last month.

Crime statistics released on Thursday show 2,771 women were murdered in South Africa in the 12 months through March. The number of reported rapes rose 3.9% to 41,583 in the period.

The organizers of the protest, a group of civil-rights organizations known as Call-to-Action, called for businesses in Sandton to shut down for the day in support of their cause.

