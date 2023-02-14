(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc was confronted by protesters angry at its record over workers’ rights when the fast fashion chain attempted to discuss ethical clothing at an event in London.

Senior representatives of the British online retailer were speaking at Source Fashion, a conference connecting suppliers with retail buyers. Boohoo has previously faced accusations of low wages and poor conditions at its factories or in its supply chain.

At the start of a panel event, several women stood one by one from the audience and shouted criticism before being led out by security staff.

The panel was chaired by Cheryl Chung, Boohoo’s former global head of corporate affairs who said she left the company last year.

“How dare Boohoo take this platform to speak about ethics and industry collaboration,” shouted one woman. “Why aren’t your garment makers on this panel?”

The protester said Boohoo’s garment-makers in Leicester were paid below the minimum wage, a claim denied by Samuel Cliff, Boohoo’s head of ethical trading, who was on the panel.

Boohoo was at the center of a labor scandal in 2020 when some of the company’s UK garment suppliers were found to be paying less than minimum wage while skimping on safety precautions at factories in Leicester. Boohoo overhauled its governance following the revelations, cut off hundreds of suppliers and commissioned an independent review.

Last year an investigation by The Times said that staff at Boohoo’s Burnley facility were forced to work in grueling conditions, walking sometimes the equivalent of a half-marathon per shift. Boohoo refuted the claims at the time.

Free Speech

Another protester complained about garment workers’ pay in comparison with Boohoo Chief Executive Officer John Lyttle who could receive a bonus of 200% of his salary under a pay plan. Another complained that workers in Boohoo’s warehouse in Burnley aren’t permitted to take frequent toilet breaks.

Chung asked for the panelists to be permitted to speak and respond to the protestors.

“Do we want to be challenged? Absolutely. Should every business be challenged? Absolutely. Do people have the right to free speech? Completely,” she said.

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.