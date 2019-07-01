(Bloomberg) -- Protesters tried to break into Hong Kong’s legislature building, banging into its glass walls with a metal cart as police clustered inside, as a new round of demonstrations in the city center threatened to turn violent.

The standoff came as thousands of people gathered in nearby Victoria Park for a larger planned march to be led by the Civil Human Rights Front -- the group that twice last month turned out historic crowds demanding Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation.

Earlier in the morning, Lam made her first public appearance in more than a week, speaking at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. Riot police used pepper spray and batons to push back protesters who tried to disrupt the annual event -- some wearing helmets and surgical masks to disguise their appearance -- at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai.

--With assistance from Kari Lindberg.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Fion Li in Hong Kong at fli59@bloomberg.net;Natalie Lung in Hong Kong at flung6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Karen Leigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.