(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters looked to keep their complaints about the Beijing-backed government on the global agenda with a series of demonstrations ahead of President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

While local media said that Chief Executive Carrie Lam remains adamant and refuses to withdraw extradition legislation that prompted historic protests, activists have been buoyed by nods of international support and a dismal polling numbers for Lam. Demonstrators plan to deliver letters to local G-20 consulates urging global intervention against the bill before gathering for a “G-20 Free Hong Kong” later in the day.

Petitioning U.S. (10 a.m.)

Holding signs saying “President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong,” about 100 protesters left centrally located Chater Garden and made their way to the nearby U.S. consulate. One organizer, Ventus Lau, said the group had acquired a police permit for the protest, which comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected meeting with Xi in Japan. The daytime demonstration’s demands include electoral reform, the bill’s withdrawal, Lam’s resignation and the release of people detained after protests earlier this month.

Silent march begins (9 a.m.)

A small crowd of protesters dressed mostly in black prepared to march silently from Chater Garden to foreign consulates -- including the U.S., Australia and Italy -- ahead of the G-20 summit that begins Friday. China has looked to quash any discussion about the Hong Kong unrest demonstrations when leaders meet in Osaka, with officials saying Monday in Beijing that events were China’s internal affairs and that the economic-themed summit was an inappropriate platform.

Lam digs in (4:30 a.m.)

The embattled chief executive has told business and community leaders she won’t bow to pressure to withdraw the extradition bill and investigate police tactics during clashes with protesters earlier this month, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Wednesday, citing minutes from a closed-door meeting held last week. Lam, who was speaking after protesters laid siege to police headquarters Friday, stressed the need to defend the law enforcement agency after officers deployed tear gas to quell what they said was a “riot situation.”

U.K. halts tear gas sales (June 25)

The U.K. halted licenses to export tear gas and other crowd-control equipment to Hong Kong until concerns about human rights and fundamental freedoms in the former British colony have been addressed, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in statement to Parliament Tuesday. U.K. remained “very concerned with the situation in Hong Kong” Hunt said, urging a robust, independent investigation into the police force’s decision to use force during the June 12 protests.

Lam’s popularity plunges (June 25)

Lam’s approval rating tumbled 9 percentage points in a month, falling to a record low of 23%, according to a survey released Tuesday by the University of Hong Kong’s Public Opinion Programme. The plunge means that Lam is poised to begin her third year in office next week more unpopular than any of her three predecessors at this point in their terms. Her support rating -- an average of the ratings given to her by all respondents, on a scale of one to 100 -- is almost as poorly as former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa’s after similar mass protests in 2003. That unrest contributed to his decision to resign more than a year later.

