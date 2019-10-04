(Bloomberg) -- Protesters called for a mass show of defiance against Hong Kong’s newly imposed mask ban -- including a cheeky march in Halloween masks -- as the government prepared to exercise rarely used powers to quell the unrest.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, was expected to announce the prohibition on masks during public assemblies after the former British colony suffered some of its worst violence yet on Tuesday, with a police shooting and wounding an 18-year-old protester. Activists have used the government’s actions to rally supporters for more protests during a three-day holiday weekend, including the masked march on Saturday and a rally against police tactics Sunday.

Protests sparked over government legislation to allow extraditions to mainland China have dragged on for almost four months, despite Lam’s decision to withdraw the bill. Demonstrators say they won’t settle for anything short of their five demands, including direct elections for the city’s leader -- something that the Communist Party in Beijing says it can’t accept.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Lam to brief media (2:01 p.m.)

Lam and her government officials announced plans to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. local time, without giving any reason for the briefing. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng and Security Secretary John Lee were among eight ministers expected to attend. The benchmark Hang Seng Index extended losses, failing 1.5%.

Another weekend of protest (1 p.m.)

Government efforts to make protesting harder haven’t dented demonstrators’ commitment for rallies. Groups plan number events over the three-day weekend, with the city marking the Chung Yeung Festival on Monday, a holiday normally reserved for hikes and spending time with families.

Rally against mask ban (12:30 p.m.)

Thousands the flooded streets in central Hong Kong on Friday in opposition to a looming government ban on face masks, chanting slogans and holding up their five fingers, to signify the movement’s five central demands. Protesters have worn surgical masks -- long ubiquitous in Hong Kong to protect against disease and pollution -- to conceal their identity from police and facial recognition software. More recently, demonstrators have donned gas masks to filter out tear gas fired by police.

Railway operator decries vandalism (12:42 p.m.)

MTR Corp., Hong Kong’s railway operator, urged protesters to stop the “malicious damage” of the transit network’s facilities. Demonstrators, who have relied on the transportation system to quickly move around the city, have increasingly targeted the company facilities over what they see as collusion with the government. The operator said increasing vandalism at stations and risk to passengers left it no choice but to close 47 of its 91 stations during intense protests Tuesday.

