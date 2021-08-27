(Bloomberg) -- A group of protesting teachers in southern Mexico surrounded the SUV of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday, preventing him from delivering his daily press briefing in person.

Protesters, who identified as members of the CNTE teachers union in the state of Chiapas, were live streaming their interaction with the president. Lopez Obrador, riding in the front passenger seat while dozens of people surrounded the van, spoke via a separate live-stream shown at his daily briefing, calling the protest improper.

“We’ll remain here for as long as needed,” he said. “I ask people not to be impatient, and not to worry about anything. My conscience is clear. I won’t bow to threats by anyone.”

Teachers were demanding better labor conditions, the reinstatement of workers who had been laid-off and safer conditions for returning to classrooms. Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandon filled in for the president during the Friday press briefing.

