(Bloomberg) -- For at least the second time in a week, Senator Susan Collins of Maine woke up to pro-abortion rights messages written in colorful sidewalk chalk outside her front door.

Photos posted on social media Wednesday showed phrases like “bans off our bodies” and “vote 4 Roe” written on a brick walkway purported to be outside of the Republican senator’s home in the Washington, D.C., area. Another message said “chalk 4 our rights,” in reference to the missive someone left on Saturday outside Collins’s house in Bangor, Maine, asking her to vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Collins attracted attention Tuesday after reports that she called the Bangor police to report the chalk message, which asked her to “vote yes, clean up your mess.” Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department, said in a statement that police who responded to the call determined that no crime had been committed given that the message wasn’t “threatening.” He added that the chalk was ultimately "washed away by our public works department.”

Collins’ office, in a statement released Tuesday, said the senator had been told by Washington police to notify local authorities about “activity directed at her around her home,” given a history of threats she has received.

Representatives for Collins did not immediately respond to an additional request for comment regarding the newer chalk messages. Collins, a five-term senator who has said she supports abortion rights, caught the ire of pro-rights groups after her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. After a draft opinion of a court ruling that would reverse Roe v. Wade leaked last week, she said those justices’ apparent votes were “inconsistent” with what they said in hearings and in meetings about overturning the landmark case.

Pro-abortion rights protestors are also mobilizing by traveling between the Chevy Chase, Maryland, homes of Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts. They have also gathered outside the house of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked draft opinion.

A “national day of action” is also planned for Saturday, with more than 30 organizations including Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, and others leading the charge.

