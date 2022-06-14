(Bloomberg) -- As Federal Reserve officials convened in Washington for the start of their two-day policy meeting, a group of protesters gathered outside their headquarters to remind them that the aggressive interest-rate increases they’re considering to combat inflation-- potentially including the steepest hike since 1994 -- have a human cost.

Dozens of people wearing green T-shirts declaring themselves to be “full-employment defenders” chanted and waved signs that read “We are the economy” as the policy debate got underway. Officials are likely to consider raising interest rates by 0.75 percentage point this week after bad news on inflation signaled price increases are becoming more broad-based.

A marching band performed and protesters spoke about about how disadvantaged communities benefit from rising wages and strong labor markets. Their message to policy makers: The people who could lose jobs as the central bank raises rates to battle inflation are often the last to benefit when the economy is doing well.

“While stable prices is certainly an important part of the Fed’s mandate, full employment is also essential,” Benjamin Dulchin, director of the Fed Up Campaign at the Center for Popular Democracy, which organized the demonstration, said in an interview.

Strong labor markets can make a meaningful difference for Black and Hispanic workers and low-income workers by creating more opportunities and leading to higher wages, Dulchin said. Employment disparities between Black and White workers that persist over time can start to narrow, he said. But that progress stalls when labor markets weaken, he said.

‘Broad-Based and Inclusive’

The Fed has a dual mandate to target both price stability and maximum employment. Under a new framework unveiled in August 2020, the central bank vowed to aim for full employment that is both “broad-based and inclusive.”

With the US unemployment near historic lows at 3.6%, officials are shifting their focus toward battling inflation, which is at a 40-year high. But some racial disparities persist. The Black unemployment rate rose slightly to 6.2% in May, roughly double that of the white unemployment rate and above the 5.4% low reached before the pandemic.

Data released last Friday showed the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, dashing hopes that inflation had peaked. The figures topped all estimates and underscored a broad-based advance, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

Policy makers want to achieve a so-called “soft landing,” where they cool demand without pushing the economy into a recession. They’ve acknowledged their efforts could push up the unemployment rate, but argue that a strong labor market also requires stable prices.

“As the Federal Reserve meets this week, there will be pressure to raise interest rates to stem inflation,” said Justin Rogers, 40, an organizer and educator from Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the event. “But we’re calling on them to remember that’s only part of their dual mandate. It’s even more important to push for full employment so we can all participate and thrive in the economy.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.