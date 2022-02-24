(Bloomberg) -- Draped in Ukraine’s gold and blue flag, Maryana Kret joined hundreds of protesters marching through New York City on Thursday to support her home country after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion hours earlier. The majority of her family, she said, is still in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. Kret’s father, who turns 70 in just a few days, is among them.

“When I asked him what he wanted for his birthday, he told me he wanted a bomb and a gun,” Kret said. If Russian troops reach Lviv, he doesn’t want to go down without a fight, she explained.

An estimated 500 protesters rallied outside the United Nations building housing the Permanent Mission of Russia. But it wasn’t just Ukrainians voicing their outcry in the streets. Belarusians and Russians joined in, as did a group of protesters from Georgia.

While inspired by the show of solidarity, Kret and other protesters said it's simply not enough as the country’s capital city of Kyiv braces for collapse. And they said the economic sanctions that President Joe Biden and other countries imposed on the country’s biggest financial institutions and Russian elites won’t deter Putin. Biden announced today that Russia will suffer harsher economic consequences for his continued aggression.

“The sanctions we imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done,” Biden said, adding that two-thirds of the world is joining the U.S with what he called “profound sanctions.”

Some of the protesters said that, to stop Putin’s advance, the U.S. will need to pledge additional financial and tactical support to Ukraine. Until then, they said they’ll continue to call attention to what’s happening in Ukraine and demand that leaders across the globe hold Putin responsible for violating international law.

They weren’t alone. Around the world, people gathered in groups that numbered from the dozens to the thousands to express support for the people of Ukraine. Social media feeds were filled with people using the hashtag #StandWithUkraine, urging leaders from Germany to Georgia, and from Israel to France, to take action. Here are scenes from some of those efforts:

U.S.

Protests have popped up across the U.S. in such cities as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago. In Denver, outside the state capitol, Elizabeth Hernandez, a Denver Post reporter, tweeted out that some protesters burst into tears when talking about trying to reach their family and friends in Ukraine.

Supporters rallied outside the federal building in Westwood, California. A KTLA 5 reporter estimated there were about 200 people, many of whom said they grew up in Ukraine. “We’re still waiting for the support by authorities in other countries who guaranteed safety for us,” said one protester whose family is in Kyiv. “I’m not a little bit angry, I’m very angry.”

Around 100 protesters gathered on a Kennedy expressway overpass in Chicago to sing the Ukrainian national anthem and urge leaders to do more, the Sun-Times reported. Tensions were similarly high in the city's Ukrainian Village. “Not only economic sanctions, we need help, we need military help, we need the west and the United States to help Ukraine before there's blood on the streets," said Marta Farion, the Illinois division vice president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

U.K.

Protesters rallied in front of the Russian embassy in London and 10 Downing Street, home to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They waved Ukrainian flags as they called for sanctions and chanted “Stop Putin, stop the war,” a video showed.

Spain

Actor Javier Bardem was among the protesters who gathered before the Russian embassy in Madrid. Other protesters met in front of the Russian consulate in Barcelona. Bardem told Reuters he was there “to demonstrate my condemnation of the Russian Federation’s warlike actions against Ukraine,” and that the bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russia was “an invasion… It violates Ukraine’s fundamental right to territorial sovereignty, international law, and many other things.”

Japan

Activists gathered outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo to condemn the attack on Ukraine.

Poland:

Several thousand people gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg’s Wojciech Moskwa said. There was heavy police presence, but the protests were calm, with participants calling for letting Ukraine decide if it wants to become a member of NATO and the EU.

Russia:

There were anti-war protests in more than 40 cities in Russia. Hundreds of people have been detained in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. More than 1,000 people have been arrested across the country, according to rights group OVD-Info.

Russia has increasingly tightened restrictions on peaceful assembly, amending its law on demonstrations 13 times since 2004 to further restrict and suppress protests, according to an Amnesty International report. Anything beyond a single-person protest without a permit is regarded as illegal in Russia.

Crowds marched in Saint Petersburg, Novosibirsk and other cities, risking fines and jail.

