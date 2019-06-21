(Bloomberg) -- Protests broke out in eastern Caracas on Friday during the third day of visits by the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in Venezuela.

Hundreds protesters gathered in front of the UN’s Venezuela office to denounce what they say are the myriad rights abuses by the regime of President Nicolas Maduro, including extrajudicial killings, and has held hundreds of political prisoners and detained journalists.

“Bachelet, do not be fooled, this is a dictatorship!” protesters shouted, many of them holding signs calling for the release of lawmaker Juan Requesens, detained since August for his alleged participation in a plan to assassinate Maduro. Demonstrators also invited the former Chilean president to visit Maracaibo, a city in northwestern Venezuela where chronic blackouts and gasoline shortages have wreaked havoc on municipal services, security, healthcare and all manner of daily life.

“This is a peaceful protest, demonstrating the need we have for medicines such as antibiotics or chemotherapy in the country," said Beatriz Gonzalez, a hospital worker protesting alongside coworkers dressed in scrubs.

Earlier this week, Bachelet sat with local NGOs and Maduro officials, including Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab, who after the meeting said Venezuela guaranteed human rights despite “a political faction that had chosen a violent path.” She visited opposition leader and National Assembly head Juan Guaido on Friday morning, where he discussed the nearly 700 political prisoners currently detained in Venezuela, according to NGO Penal Forum.

“For us, beyond using the visit to draw attention to systematic abuse of human rights in Venezuela, we used it to talk about real solutions to the crisis,” Guaido told reporters following a closed-door meeting with Bachelet at the National Assembly.

In a report earlier this year, Bachelet said she was “deeply concerned by the magnitude and gravity of the human rights impact of the current crisis," citing reports of abuses by security forces and pro-government armed groups. Bachelet is expected to speak before she leaves Venezuela tonight.

--With assistance from Andrew Rosati.

