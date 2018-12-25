(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of Tunisians demonstrated in the capital’s center on Tuesday evening to protest deteriorating social and economic conditions. Protesters gathered in a sit-in and later marched towards the country’s interior ministry.

The demonstration followed a photographer setting himself ablaze on Monday, in a reminder of the spark that ignited the Arab Spring uprisings in late 2010.

Abdel-Razaq Zarqi set himself on fire in the restive Kasserine region. The Tunisian journalist’s union said Tuesday it would hold a general strike on January 14.

