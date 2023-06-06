(Bloomberg) -- Five people died after violent protests erupted in Angola’s central city of Huambo and taxi drivers clashed with police following a government decision to cut gasoline subsidies, Lusa news agency reported, citing a police report.

Authorities arrested 34 people demonstrating in the city, where eight people were also injured, Lusa said. Huambo police said the deaths couldn’t be avoided because of the acts of violence carried out by the protesters.

Africa’s third-biggest oil producer reduced its gasoline subsidy last week, almost doubling pump prices in a nation that has some of the world’s cheapest fuel. The decision came in the same week that Nigeria, the continent’s top oil exporter scrapped its own subsidy, causing pump prices to triple.

