(Bloomberg) -- Police in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s second-largest city issued an arrest warrant for a father whose search for answers in his son’s death has sparked an anti-government movement that forced authorities to cancel New Year’s celebrations.

Protests have grown this month in Banja Luka over authorities’ failure to solve the case of 21-year-old David Dragicevic, whose body was found on a river bank in March. His father, Davor, has disputed an official finding that his son killed himself. Thousands took to the streets Sunday calling for Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik’s interior minister to resign.

After Mayor Igor Radojicic shut down the celebrations on Monday and called for the case to be solved, police issued arrest warrants for Dragicevic and four other people for unspecified criminal acts, the N1 broadcaster reported on Monday.

“There will be no concerts tonight,” Radojicic told media on Monday. “For the first time since the war, Banja Luka will be silent on New Year’s Eve.” The decision is a message to authorities “to resolve the Dragicevic case,” he said.

Banja Luka is the administrative center of the Republika Srpska, the de-facto capital of the Serb part of Bosnia-Herzegovina, which also includes the Bosnian-Croat Federation.

Dodik, whose party controls the Republika Srpska’s government, accused his political opponents of abusing the “Justice for David” rallies and said he supported to ban protests so that life in the city can return to normal, the ATV broadcaster reported. Protesters also gathered on Sunday in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s capital.

While the former Yugoslav republic remains divided along ethnic lines, its entities have struggled to recover from the violent 1990s breakup of the former federation. Political tensions between them are preventing the full functioning of the country, souring its chances of getting closer to the goal of joining the European Union.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gordana Filipovic in Belgrade at gfilipovic@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.