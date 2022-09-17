(Bloomberg) --

Protests erupted in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who fell into a coma after being detained by the country’s so-called “morality police” for allegedly immodest dress.

Anger at Mahsa Amini’s condition swiftly grew on social media and news of her death triggered an outpouring of indignation that spilled onto Tehran’s streets by Friday night, with crowds gathering at the police station where she was held and hospital where she received treatment.

Videos on Saturday showed crowds chanting “death to the dictator” at the cemetery where she was buried in her hometown of Saghez in the northwestern Kurdistan province. The footage couldn’t be independently verified by Bloomberg.

Amini was arrested in Tehran on Tuesday by a unit that polices how women dress under Islamic laws, according to a police statement. On Thursday, police said she “suddenly had heart failure” and denied she was beaten, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

State TV showed CCTV footage from the waiting room of the police station where Amini was held with at least a dozen other women. It shows a policewoman touching Amini’s shawl before she keels over and collapses on the ground.

Iran’s parliament said it launched an investigation into the incident and President Ebrahim Raisi has called on authorities to determine what happened.

Robert Malley, the US’s special envoy for Iran, described Amini’s death in a tweet as “appalling” and said “those responsible for her death should be held accountable.”

The morality patrols are widely disliked and are seen as a symbol of the state’s efforts to enforce the beliefs of religious clerics on women and girls.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.