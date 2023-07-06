(Bloomberg) -- Protests in Israel triggered by the firing of Tel Aviv’s police chief spilled into a second day, leading to some of the worst clashes since the peak of this year’s anti-government demonstrations in March.

Thousands poured into the streets Wednesday evening, blocking several major highways and starting bonfires, before being dispersed by police on horseback and — in some cases — with water cannons. More than a dozen protesters were hospitalized, according to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a major hospital, while local media said many more were arrested.

In a scene filmed by state broadcaster Kan, a slow-moving driver plowed through protesters on Ayalon Highway, which runs north to south along the eastern part of Tel Aviv, knocking over at least one man. The driver and dozens of demonstrators were arrested, but all were released several hours later, according to Israeli media.

A protest group called on followers to demonstrate in front of the homes of 21 members of parliament and Israeli media said more disruption is being planned for the weekend and next week.

The demonstrations marked a step up from what has become a weekly ritual for thousands of Israelis and their families: Attending peaceful rallies against proposals by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to weaken the independence of the judiciary. The protests reached a climax in March and initially appeared to have worked, as Netanyahu put his plans on hold and said he’d negotiate with opposition lawmakers.

The ongoing controversy has had an adverse impact on Israeli assets, with the shekel down 5.2% against the dollar this year. The currency came under pressure again after Netanyahu last month said he would revive efforts to reshape the judicial system, albeit without a key proposal to allow parliament to override certain Supreme Court rulings. The shekel traded 0.6% weaker on Thursday.

Call for Dialogue

Benny Gantz, an opposition leader, said Thursday the protests should be seen as a sign that Netanyahu needs to stop pushing “reckless” legislation and re-enter negotiations. “The protests are the brakes in the face of the judicial coup,” he said. “Dialogue is the only solution to secure our shared future.”

Wednesday’s events were sparked by the ouster of the Tel Aviv police chief, Ami Eshed, who said he was being demoted for refusing to put down the anti-government protests with more force.

“We could have evacuated Ayalon in minutes at the cost of breaking heads and crushing bones,” he said. “We could have filled the emergency room at the end of every demonstration.”

In March, protests intensified after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed for his comments about the government’s handling of the protests, though his removal was later reversed by Netanyahu.

While being rocked by demonstrations, Israel carried out a 44-hour raid this week on the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, killing 12, some of them known militants. On Thursday, the army said there was a shooting outside a West Bank Jewish settlement, though the gunman was “neutralized.” Emergency services reported one person had been seriously wounded.

--With assistance from Gwen Ackerman.

(Updates with further protests in fourth paragraph, shooting in last)

