(Bloomberg) -- Moments after the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, reaction was swift.

Demonstrators opposing abortion who were gathered outside the court in Washington erupted into cheers, while solemn protesters supporting reproductive rights held signs aloft and criticized the decision through megaphones.

The crowd, which was peaceful, built quickly from hundreds to more than 1,000 people by 11 a.m., less than a hour after the decision came down. The anti-abortion groups clustered to the right side of the court, with the pro-abortion groups on the left.

Before the decision was announced, police officers with bicycles and motorcycles created a barrier in front of the Supreme Court building, which had been fenced off previously.

Read More: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Abortion-Rights Ruling

Several House Democrats joined the abortion-rights protesters outside the Supreme Court, including Representatives Brad Sherman, Maxine Waters and Tim Ryan. When Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived, pro-abortion protesters cheered while anti-abortion demonstrators yelled at her.

“Abortion bans are completely illegitimate. And what they’re saying is that forced motherhood is OK-- and it’s not,” said Sam Goldman of Rise Up for Abortion Rights.

Anti-abortion groups were praying into megaphones, as well as playing music.

“Today is just absolutely monumental, especially for the pro-life movement that is diverse, progressives like myself, atheists like myself, members of the LGBTQ community, this is huge for us,” said Kristin Turner, the executive director of Pro-Life San Francisco and communications director for the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising.

“It shows people it doesn’t matter your religious views, your ideological background, your race, your gender, anything, you absolutely can and should be in support of protecting unborn human beings who are just like us in every considerable way.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.