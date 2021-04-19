(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has begun talks with an extremist group it banned last week, in a bid to control religious violence that’s becoming a major challenge for Prime Minister Imran Khan as he struggles to revive the economy.

Talks between Khan’s administration and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, an Islamic party that’s demanding the expulsion of the French envoy, are ongoing after violent protests in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, killed at least three people, according to a statement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and reports by the local media. On Sunday, the proscribed group released 11 police officials it had taken hostage earlier in the day, he said.

Days of rioting prompted Khan’s government to ban TLP on Thursday but that didn’t stop the protests called to expel the French ambassador over remarks by President Emmanuel Macron last year regarding the publication of cartoons ridiculing Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Many traders’ groups have asked members to shut their businesses in support of the protests

The TLP, which first partially paralyzed the country with violent protests three years ago and forced the then law minister to resign, emerged as a strong political force when it finished sixth in the 2018 national elections with 2.2 million votes.

Last year, it called off its protest after Khan’s government agreed to seek Parliament’s approval to expel the French ambassador. Last week, the group held nationwide protests, that resulted in the death of two policemen.

The South Asian nation has just reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on resumption of a $6 billion bailout program. Having averted a financial crisis just two years ago, Pakistan finds itself with little room for policy errors as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on the economy.

