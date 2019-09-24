(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of protesters staged rallies across Indonesia’s main cities for a second day against sweeping legislation that seeks to outlaw sex outside of marriage, infringe on gay rights and potentially derail efforts to attract more foreign investors.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to repel protesters -- mostly students -- near the parliament building in Jakarta on Tuesday. Authorities also deployed about 15,000 security personnel to guard the parliament and presidential palace, police said in a statement.

Demonstrations also swept the cities of Makassar, Semarang, Medan and Bandung, television footage aired on local media showed. The protesters are angry over plans to overhaul the nation’s criminal code. While President Joko Widodo last week moved to delay the changes, they may be reintroduced when the new parliament is sworn in next month.

Indonesia’s Jokowi Calls for Delay of Controversial Crime Law

The proposed changes are viewed by analysts as not only a winding back of democracy in Indonesia, but also potentially damaging the investment climate. The wide-ranging legislation would punish extramarital sex and effectively ban gay and lesbian relations, and would also clamp down on abortions, dissent and freedom of speech.

“Passing these controversial revisions to the country’s criminal code would send a terrible signal to foreign investors,” said Hugo Brennan, principal political analyst with Verisk Maplecroft. “Companies with a physical presence in Indonesia will be scrambling to understand the significant human security risks that the bill would pose to their workforce, if passed into law.”

Second Term

The latest unrest comes as Jokowi, as the president is known, prepares to be sworn in for a second term next month. He has also faced anger over changes to an anti-corruption law that human rights groups said would deal a blow to efforts to tackle graft.

Jokowi Vows Sweeping Indonesia Reforms: ‘I Have Nothing to Lose’

“President Jokowi’s reformist credentials are in tatters following his failure to prevent the House weakening the Corruption Eradication Commission,” Brennan said. “A failure to step in a second time would represent a mortal blow to his much-dented reputation as a broadly progressive politician,” he said.

Violence also flared in Indonesia’s restive Papua region on Monday with as many as 26 people killed and dozens more injured. The resource-rich Papua region has been dealing with a low-level insurgency for decades and was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops to quell the violence that targeted government buildings and the army.

