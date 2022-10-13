(Bloomberg) -- A woman who directed rioters at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 to “move forward” has been hired to train poll workers in Macomb County, a pivotal county in the battleground state of Michigan.

Macomb County Clerk Anthony G. Forlini hired Genevieve Peters, who has ties to the White nationalist group the Proud Boys, as a “talent development specialist” in May after she applied for the job that trains poll workers, his office confirmed.

The hiring was first reported by Politico. Forlini did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Peters livestreamed herself at a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson after the 2020 election.

“We have breached the Capitol. We are up the stairs,” she shouted at a protest in Michigan while hundreds of rioters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. “Move forward!”

Peters is also seen on social media posts with Proud Boys leaders such as Enrique Tarrio, who has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy for his planning of Jan. 6, and Joe Biggs, whose trial begins in December.

Election deniers such as former Trump confidant Steve Bannon have called for supporters to volunteer as poll workers and election observers during the November midterms.

On the Nov. 8 ballot in Michigan are candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general who adhere to Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

