(Bloomberg) -- The Congressional Jan. 6 select committee’s failure to share transcripts of its interviews has led the Justice Department to delay prosecuting two members of the Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, federal prosecutors in Washington agreed to put on hold the cases against Proud Boys Joseph Biggs and Dominic Pezzola, who have both pleaded not guilty. The government said the parties couldn’t prepare for trial without knowing the content of the committee’s interviews and attached to the filing a letter senior Justice Department officials sent to the committee on Wednesday complaining about lack of access to the transcripts.

The committee has shown video of parts of its interviews during its televised hearings over the past week. Chairman Bennie Thompson has previously suggested it’s too early for the panel to share its work, but Matthew Graves, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, and other officials pushed back on that idea in their letter.

“It is now readily apparent that the interviews the Select Committee conducted are not just potentially relevant to our overall criminal investigations, but are likely relevant to specific prosecutions that have already commenced,” they wrote. “The Select Committee’s failure to grant the department access to these transcripts complicates the department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

The committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter, which was also signed by Justice Department criminal division head Kenneth Polite and national security division chief Matthew Olson, was first reported by Politico.

The Justice Department is conducting a broad investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results, which culminated in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Hundreds of participants in the riot have already been charged by federal prosecutors, with the most serious seditious conspiracy cases so far being brought against members of groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

The televised hearings, however, have drawn attention to possible criminal charges against people closer to Trump. The Justice Department recently issued grand jury subpoenas for information about potential crimes committed by lawyers who advised Trump on how to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

One focus is on efforts to appoint electors in states Trump lost to reverse the result, according to a subpoena reviewed by Bloomberg. The subpoenas seeks documents to, from or including Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, among others.

Graves, Polite and Olson said the transcripts are needed in part to compare and verify what witnesses are saying under oath to congressional investigators as opposed to grand juries.

“It is critical the the department be able to evaluate the credibility of witnesses who have provided statements to multiple government entities in assessing the strength of any potential criminal prosecutions and to ensure that all relevant evidence is considered during the criminal investigations,” they said.

