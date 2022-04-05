Apr 5, 2022
Proud Boys Chairman Pleads Not Guilty to Jan. 6 Riot Conspiracy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The former chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys group pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including conspiracy to obstruct Congress.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio entered the plea Tuesday at a virtual hearing in federal court in Washington. He and about a dozen other members of the so-called “western chauvinist” group are all fighting charges that they helped trigger to deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Tarrio was added about a month ago to one of the most serious cases stemming from the insurrection.
