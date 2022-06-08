(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol will featuring a British filmmaker who interacted with the far-right group Proud Boys before and during the riot as one of its witnesses Thursday night.

The committee announced Tuesday that Nick Quested would appear in person for the prime-time opening hearing. Footage by Quested and his crew that was previously released by federal prosecutors includes an encounter between long-time Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of another group, Oath Keepers, in a Washington parking garage the day before the assault.

Both of them, and an array of their lieutenants, have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged involvements in the Capitol attack.

Court documents allege an unnamed person known to the grand jury sent Tarrio a nine-page document entitled, “1776 Returns” detailing a plan to occupy a few “crucial buildings” in Washington, D.C., including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, with as “many people as possible” to “show our politicians We the People are in charge.”

Thursday’s 8 p.m. committee hearing will be the first of up to six that is planned this month by the panel, two of them to be held in prime time for television viewers.

The initial hearing is to begin with the panel’s Democratic Chair Bennie Thompson and Republican Vice Chair Liz Cheney making opening statements and providing an overview of key topics and directions the hearings will take.

Then two witnesses, Quested and Caroline Edwards -- a US Capitol Police officer who was injured in the riot -- will sit for questioning. Quested could give insight into his interactions with the Proud Boys, and provide context to some of the footage he recorded that the committee plans to show.

Witnesses in later hearings are also anticipated to bring first-hand accounts of key events and actions tied to the Jan. 6 -- including from inside the White House.

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence aren’t expected to appear. But several former Pence aides, as well as former staffers with Trump’s last White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, are being contacted.

