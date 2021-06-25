(Bloomberg) -- The federal appeals court in Washington ordered the continued detention of two members of the Proud Boys accused of conspiring to instigate the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A three-judge panel on Friday upheld an order by a lower court that the two extremist-group members, Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean, remain in custody as they fight charges that they helped orchestrate the riot.

The panel cited its decision in a separate case involving the bail status of the accused rioter Eric Munchel. That opinion drew a distinction between Jan. 6 rioters who only entered the building and those who engaged in violence or other serious crimes.

“In contrast to the defendants in Munchel, the district court here found that appellants provided leadership and planning for the Proud Boys in connection with the events,” the panel wrote. “Appellants have not shown this finding was clearly erroneous, nor have they shown that the district court failed to consider conditions of release that could reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

