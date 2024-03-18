(Bloomberg) -- Glass Lewis & Co., the influential shareholder advisory firm, has recommended that investors in Walt Disney Co. back the media company’s management in its battle with activists.

In a proxy paper published on Monday, Glass Lewis said investors should vote through Disney’s slate of directors at the company’s shareholder meeting on April 3. It further recommended they withhold votes for board nominees being put forward by activist investors Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital.

“We believe investors would be best served endorsing the incumbent directors at this time,” Glass Lewis wrote, saying it’s unconvinced that the alternate proposals will “represent a superior change relative to Disney’s current composition.”

Trian and Blackwells are separately pushing for changes to management and strategy at Disney in a bid to improve performance at the California-based entertainment giant.

Trian is seeking to have its founder Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo, a former chief financial officer at Disney, elected to the company’s board. Blackwells, meanwhile, has nominated three directors including Leah Solivan from venture capital firm Fuel Capital.

Disney, led by Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, has rejected these nominees and has secured the support of another activist investor, ValueAct Capital Management, in its efforts to fend off Trian and Blackwells.

Representatives for Blackwells and Trian declined to comment.

Shares in Disney have risen 20% over the last 12 months. The stock was up 1.2% at 10:24 a.m. in New York on Monday, giving the company a market value of about $208 billion.

In its report, Glass Lewis did acknowledge a “notional thesis” for shareholder intervention at Disney because of factors including its performance and a failed succession effort in 2020. Iger returned to lead Disney in 2022, replacing Bob Chapek, the man that had been appointed as his successor. As part of its manifesto for change at Disney, Trian wants the company to put in place a clear succession process for Iger.

