(Bloomberg) -- Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services backed the A$19.4 billion ($12.6 billion) takeover offer for Origin Energy Ltd. by a Brookfield Asset Management-led consortium, the first proxy firm to issue its view on the contested deal.

The bid for Australia’s largest energy provider is facing strong opposition. The Brookfield group, which includes EIG Global Energy Partners, attempted to bring its yearlong pursuit to a head last week by raising its offer, but Origin’s largest shareholder AustralianSuper swiftly deemed it “substantially below our estimate of Origin’s long-term value.”

The proposed buyout offers shareholders an upfront premium in exchange for giving up on any payoff from a successful renewable energy transition by the company, which the firm viewed as “rather uncertain,” ISS said in a note to clients seen by Bloomberg.

Read More: Origin’s Top Investor Lifts Stake After Rebuffing Brookfield

“While the initial approach came at a time of weakness for the company, it appears reasonable to argue the consortium’s offer is at least at the bottom of a reasonable range of fair values and includes a reasonable premium to the stock price absent a takeover,” the report’s authors said.

Origin shares rose as much as 1.9% to A$8.705 a share on Tuesday. That’s still below the A$9.53 per share offer by the Brookfield-led group, indicating investors aren’t convinced the deal will go through.

ISS’s report is the first among a handful of influential proxy advisory firms that typically help decide which way major passive money managers vote their shares. But the impact of its backing of the deal may be diminished after AustralianSuper lifted its ownership in the utility to 15.03% and said it was not in discussions about joining the proposed buyout’s consortium.

Under Australian rules that require a minimum of 75% shareholder support when voting on a takeover offer, 15% opposition has usually proved sufficient to unravel a deal given not all retail investors always vote.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.