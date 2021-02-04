(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc. Chief Executive Officer Charles Lowrey unveiled his three-year strategy to transform the company through deals, cost savings and share buybacks.

The life insurer has allocated $5 billion to $10 billion to acquire growth businesses, which will contribute more than 30% to its earnings by 2023 from a current 18%, Lowrey said Thursday in an interview. The firm is looking to expand in China, India, Indonesia, Latin America and Africa, and is considering bolt-on purchases in asset management, he said.

“Our strategy is designed to deliver higher growth, with greater efficiency and lower market sensitivity,” he said. “We’re always looking for strategic acquisitions.”

Lowrey, who took the helm in December 2018, laid out the plan alongside Prudential’s fourth-quarter results. After-tax adjusted operating income was $2.93 a share, beating the $2.56 median estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The CEO also laid out plans to cut $750 million in costs and return about $10 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases over the next three years.

Prudential aims to halve the contribution of individual annuities to its earnings, and it’ll achieve this through sales, reinsurance transactions or the expiration of policies, Lowrey said.

“We’re exploring a whole variety of options,” he said. “Everything’s kind of on the table, and we’re evaluating a lot of things as we go forward.”

Here are other key takeaways from the earnings:

Prudential’s U.S. business had less-favorable underwriting and lower fee income.

PGIM, its asset-management unit, was buoyed by higher fees and a surge in assets under management.

Shares rose 2.3% Thursday to $82.78. They’re up about 6% this year after falling almost 17% in 2020.

Prudential’s statement is here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.