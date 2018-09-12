(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc. said Charles Lowrey, who worked in most of the insurer’s major businesses before leading its international operation for the past four years, will succeed John Strangfeld as chief executive officer.

Strangfeld, 64, will step down from that role in November, the Newark, New Jersey-based insurer said Wednesday in a statement. Chief Financial Officer Robert Falzon was named vice chairman, and will take that position from Mark Grier in December. Lowrey, 60, will take the title of chairman in April 2019, while Falzon will become a director next August.

Strangfeld, who was named CEO at the start of 2008, spent his tenure honing the insurer’s focus on insurance, retirement and asset-management businesses, while exiting more Wall Street-style operations such as a commodities business and a stake in a retail-brokerage joint venture. Lowrey was named chief operating officer of Prudential’s international business in 2014 after serving as COO of the U.S. operations. He also previously ran Prudential’s asset-management operation, now a more than $1 trillion unit called PGIM.

“Having successfully led our asset management, U.S. and international businesses, he brings a broad perspective of our operations, a deep understanding of our people and leadership skills that will serve the company well as it continues to grow,” Strangfeld said of his successor in the statement.

Japan, Pensions

Strangfeld expanded Prudential’s reach into Japan and its presence in the pension-risk-transfer market, where the insurer won deals with General Motors Co. and Verizon Communications Inc. to take on multibillion-dollar pension obligations. Still, the stock has climbed only 5 percent since the start of 2008 as the insurer faced increasing regulation after the financial crisis. Prudential has sought to have the government’s label of the insurer as “too big to fail” removed after its competitors including American International Group Inc. and MetLife Inc. successfully did away with that tag, which carries additional regulatory burdens.

“This is a management team that had shepherded the company out of the financial crisis,” John Barnidge, an analyst at Sandler O’Neill & Partners LP, said. Lowrey “worked across the businesses at Prudential,” Barnidge said. “You probably can’t come up with a better person to be the next CEO.”

Shares of the company fell 0.4 percent to $97.25 at 9:54 a.m. in New York.

Strangfeld worked closely with Grier, the vice chairman who often represented the insurer at conferences. Grier, 65, joined the insurer as chief financial officer in 1995 before rising to a vice chairman role. Strangfeld’s career at the insurer traces back to the investment-management business.

“The executive appointments announced today are the culmination of rigorous succession planning that the board has been engaged in for the past several years and are modeled in part after the roles John and Mark established working together as chairman and CEO and vice chairman, respectively, over the past decade,” Thomas Baltimore, lead independent director of Prudential’s board, said in the statement.

Architect, Ivies

Lowrey joined Prudential in 2001 from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Before he joined JPMorgan, he worked as an architect in New York. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, a master’s from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard University.

He joined the insurer’s investment operations and was promoted to lead the investment-management business in 2008, when Strangfeld was forming his new team. He took over the U.S. operations in 2011, gaining oversight for businesses selling annuities, life insurance and retirement products.

One of the executives who worked under Lowrey at the U.S. operations, Stephen Pelletier, is now COO of U.S. businesses overall.

Falzon was named treasurer in 2009 and took over as CFO in 2013. The insurer said it expects to announce internal candidates to replace Lowrey and Falzon and plans to announce a new COO of the international businesses and new CFO next week.

“In a world where we shouldn’t expect to spend all of our careers at any one company, Prudential has shown a tremendous ability to identify talent internally, grow it, promote it and retain it most importantly,” Sandler O’Neill’s Barnidge said.

