(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc’s Asian asset management arm has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dealmaker Edmund Lim, who previously led the bank’s Southeast Asia financial institutions group.

Lim, who was a managing director at Goldman, will join Prudential’s Eastspring Investments unit in mid-November as head of corporate development, the fund manager said in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries. The banker is leaving Goldman after seven years to pursue other opportunities, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Prudential has singled out Asia as the key region for growth, with a focus on expanding in asset management. Eastspring agreed in July to buy control of TMB Asset Management Co., Thailand’s fifth-biggest fund house with the equivalent of 10 billion pounds ($13.1 billion) under management.

Lim will report to Bernard Teo, head of corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, according to the email. Teo also worked at Goldman before he joined the Prudential unit in 2016, Eastspring’s website shows.

Eastspring, founded in 1994, manages $182 billion across equity and fixed income, as well as multi-asset, quantitative and alternative strategies, on behalf of institutional and individual investors, according to the website.

To contact the reporters on this story: Joyce Koh in Singapore at jkoh38@bloomberg.net;Elffie Chew in Kuala Lumpur at echew16@bloomberg.net;Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, Timothy Sifert

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.