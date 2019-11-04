Prudential Profit Beats as Business With Employers Fuels Results

(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc.’s third-quarter profit surpassed expectations, fueled by gains in its workplace-solutions business.

The employer-focused segment posted a 32% gain in adjusted operating income of $392 million in the third quarter, helped by higher investment spreads in its retirement business and favorable underwriting in its group insurance division.

Assets for PGIM, Prudential’s investment-management unit, rose 9% from a year earlier to $1.284 trillion, driven by appreciation in fixed income markets, which were partially offset by equity outflows.

“We are making progress in driving greater efficiency and speed within our operations,” Chief Executive Officer Charles Lowrey said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we are focused on meeting the evolving needs of our customers, while continuing to take a disciplined approach to pricing.”

The individual life and international insurance segments came under pressure, with operating income falling 65% and 11%, respectively.

Prudential shares advanced 1.7% to $94.50 Monday in New York and have gained 16% this year.

Adjusted earnings rose to $3.44 a share, beating the $3.06 median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net income increased to $1.42 billion, exceeding the $1.27 billion average estimate.

Prudential agreed to buy startup Assurance IQ Inc., a distribution platform, for $2.35 billion in September, as it seeks to use data analytics to match customers with life, health, Medicare and auto coverage.

