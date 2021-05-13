(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc said the planned demerger of its U.S. insurance unit would be delayed until the second half of this year due to regulatory issues.

The demerger of the Jackson unit, which was originally expected to complete in the second quarter, is still awaiting approval from U.S. regulators, Prudential said in a statement Thursday. The insurance giant’s shares fell as much as 6.1% in London.

While Prudential has obtained regulatory approval from the states of Michigan and New York, it’s still awaiting a review of a document called Form 10, the company said. That form needs to be updated to include Jackson’s first quarter financial information, which will delay approval into the second half.

Prudential, which focuses mainly on life and health insurance, is looking to high growth markets in Asia and Africa for its future. After spinning off its U.K. business in 2019, the firm last year said it planned to separate Jackson via an initial public offering in 2021. The insurer abandoned that idea in January, announcing a demerger of the U.S. unit instead.

The insurer will retain a near 20% non-controlling interest in Jackson following the spinoff. It then intends to monetize part of the stake to support investment in Asia, and to eventually own less than 10% of the unit.

