Prudential Says U.S. Unit Will Be Spun Off in Second Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc laid out a time frame for splitting off its U.S. arm as the insurance giant prepares to ramp up its focus on Asia.

The planned demerger of its Jackson unit is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year, the company said in an earnings statement Wednesday. Prudential also said it was still considering raising up to $3 billion of new equity, which could occur via a share sale in Hong Kong as part of its refocus on Asia.

”The proposed demerger will complete Prudential’s structural shift from a diversified global group to a growth business focusing exclusively on the unmet health, financial protection and savings needs of people in Asia and Africa,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wells said in the statement.

The insurer announced plans last August to spin off Jackson through an IPO in the first half of 2021, following months of pressure from activist shareholder Third Point to separate its Asian and U.S. businesses. The firm then said in January that it was instead planning a demerger and would retain a near 20% non-controlling interest in Jackson, which it would monetize over time to support investment in Asia.

Prudential reported an adjusted operating profit of $5.51 billion for 2020, an increase of 3.7% from the previous year and beating the average analyst estimate.

