(Bloomberg) -- EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler promised to defend workers, heed their advice and protect the environment in his first address to employees since taking the helm of the agency from embattled former chief Scott Pruitt.

“You came to the EPA to help the environment. I know firsthand how passionate and dedicated you are and it is a privilege to work alongside you,” Wheeler said to scores of staffers gathered inside an auditorium at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Washington headquarters and to thousands more around the country watching a video feed. He told them he would work with them to fulfill the agency’s mission of “protecting human health and the environment.”

Wheeler’s words seemed designed to soothe workers rattled by Pruitt’s scandal-marred tenure. The former EPA administrator, who resigned under pressure July 5, moved to limit scientific studies used by the EPA, rescind Obama-era regulations governing pollution and reduce the influence of academic scientists on the agency’s advisory boards. He also presided over cuts in EPA staffing, urged on by conservatives eager to see the agency put on a short leash.

And for months, Pruitt was the subject of a deluge of allegations of ethical misconduct, questionable spending and abuses of power that drew more than a dozen federal investigations.

Wheeler had served as the EPA’s No. 2 official since April, after years lobbying for coal producer Murray Energy Corp., the utility Xcel Energy Inc., uranium miner Energy Fuels Inc. and other clients. Wheeler has promised to stay away from decisions affecting former clients and told the Washington Post he didn’t plan to seek any waivers from a broad recusal vow.

“I value your input and feedback, and you will find me and my team ready to listen,” Wheeler promised. “My instinct will be to defend your work, and I will seek the facts from you before drawing conclusions.”

Wheeler’s speech recalled Pruitt’s first address to EPA staff members, conducted more than a year ago from the very same spot: the Rachel Carson Green Room, named for a noted marine biologist whose work highlighting the dangers of pesticide use helped drive a global environmental movement.

Wheeler’s remarks were streamed online and open to the press, a tangible demonstration of his vow to be more transparent.

“As with any change in leadership you can expect a change in approach, and in this case a change in tone as well,” EPA spokesman John Konkus said in a statement. Wheeler “puts a premium on transparency” and that will be applied “across the board when it comes to how EPA will be communicating with the media and the public going forward.”

