(Bloomberg) -- PSA International Pte, the port operator owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, has shown interest in acquiring Wilson Sons SA, a Brazilian port and maritime logistics company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers in China also have shown interest, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Wilson Sons’ controlling shareholder, Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd., said in June it was conducting a strategic review of its investment. In November, Bermuda-based Ocean Wilsons said its adviser, Banco BTG Pactual SA, had received a series of non-binding indicative offers for the stake.

London-listed Ocean Wilsons owns 57% of Wilson Sons, according to the Brazilian company’s website.

A spokesperson for PSA declined to comment. Representatives of Ocean Wilsons and Wilson Sons didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Wilson Sons rose 3.8% to 16.85 reais as of 10:34 a.m. in Sao Paulo, giving the company a market value of 7.4 billion reais ($1.5 billion). Shares in Wilson Sons have gained 58% in the past year.

