The PSAC strike could mean a major hit to Canada's GDP: Economist

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) resumed labour talks with the federal Treasury Board on Friday after the government tabled a new contract offer, the union representing government workers said.

“We hope to continue bargaining this weekend in order to reach a fair deal for our 120,000 federal public service members,” PSAC said in a written statement.

Negotiations are also ongoing for 35,000 PSAC members employed at Canada Revenue Agency, the union said.

The development comes on the tenth day of a strike by more than 150,000 public servants, who walked off the job on April 19. The union’s major demands focus on wages and enshrining the right to remote work arrangements.