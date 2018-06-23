Psychology of Money, Really Great Fake Art, and the Lonely Road of Don Jr.

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish blend coffee, grab the window seat, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

The Death and Life of a Hedge Fund Mansion (Institutional Investor)

The Psychology of Money (Collaborative Fund)

Inside the Crypto World's Biggest Scandal: Blockchain: A Love Story—And a Horror Story (Wired)

Elon Musk Has Always Been at War With the Media (Buzzfeed)

Trump's Attacks on Germany: The Enemy in the White House (Spiegel)

The Reputation-Laundering Firm That Ruined Its Own Reputation: The PR company that worked with dictators and oligarchs deliberately inflamed racial tensions in South Africa—and destroyed itself in the process. (New Yorker)

The Quiet Americans Behind the U.S.-Russia Imbroglio (New York Times)

The Bugs Are Winning (New York Review of Books); see also The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready? (The Atlantic)

The Real Story of Donald Trump Jr.: It’s never been trickier to be the president’s son. (GQ)

How to Spot a Perfect Fake: the world’s top art forgery detective (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Giovinazzo conducts research using applied behavioral finance to enhance investment processes at the firm. He studied under the Nobel-winning pioneers of behavioral economics Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler.

DJIA has closed above its 200-day moving average for 500 consecutive trading days (7th longest run in history)

Source: @CharlieBilello

