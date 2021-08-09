(Bloomberg) -- Krafton Inc., creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, dropped in its debut Tuesday after raising $3.8 billion in South Korea’s largest initial public offering in over a decade.

Shares of Krafton fell as much as 20% before trading at 16% lower at 10 a.m. in Seoul, giving it a market valuation of around 20.4 trillion won ($17.8 billion). The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed firm already cut its targeted offering by more than 1 trillion won following concern over its valuation and dependence on PUBG for almost all its revenue.

“Krafton was one of the biggest IPOs but it wasn’t popular in terms of subscription rate relative to other IPOs because it has so much dependence on one game,” said Paul Choi, head of Korea Research at CLSA.

Seoul-based Krafton’s debut is the second largest in the country after Samsung Life Insurance Co.’s $4.3 billion listing in 2010. It joins a growing list of tech companies and startups that are going public in an IPO boom that is reshaping the nation’s corporate landscape. Shares of KakaoBank Corp., South Korea’s first internet-only lender, jumped 79% on its debut Friday, surpassing the valuations of the country’s traditional financial groups.

Founder Chang Byung-gyu’s 14% stake in Krafton had been valued at 3.5 trillion won based on the IPO price, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He joins a growing list of self-made billionaires in a country where family-run conglomerates have controlled the bulk of wealth for decades. Brian Kim, the founder of messaging giant Kakao Corp., is now the country’s richest person with $13.2 billion, ahead of Samsung Electronics Co.’s Jay Y. Lee.

Read more: PUBG Owner Set to Become a Billionaire After Krafton’s Mega IPO

Krafton’s debut puts it alongside some of its region’s biggest game developers including Nexon Co., worth about $17.2 billion, and NCSoft Corp., valued at about $15.7 billion. It’s fairly unique in its extreme reliance on a single title, with PUBG accounting for 96.7% of Krafton sales in the first quarter of this year.

Despite the rocky debut, CLSA’s Choi is bullish on the company’s long-term potential. “They have 95% of revenue generating outside of Korea unlike other internet and gaming companies that are mostly domestic-focused,” he said. “So this is a rare, truly global new economy firm in Korea.”

The PC and console versions of PUBG had sold more than 75 million copies as of March, and the mobile version was the most-downloaded game in more than 150 countries.

The 14-year-old company, which runs five game studios, is attempting to transform into an entertainment giant by offering animated movies and deep learning-based interactive content around its PUBG fantasy universe. It is planning to launch a new game, PUBG: New State, later this year and a survival horror title, The Callisto Protocol, next year.

Read more: Coding Prodigy Behind Hit Game PUBG Eyes IPO Worth Billions

(Updates with latest share price move in second paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.