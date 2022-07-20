(Bloomberg) -- Public approval of the US Supreme Court after its historic ruling eliminating federal abortion rights is down to 38%, compared with 60% about a year ago, a poll found.

The national survey by Marquette University Law School, the first since the June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, shows a sharp split by party and ideology. Among Democrats, those who approve of how the high court is doing its job cratered to 15% from 52% in March, while Republican approval increased modestly to 67% from 64% during the same period.

The poll was conducted July 5-12, shortly after the release of the final decisions of the court’s term that started in October 2021. In addition to curbing abortion rights, the justices also issued major rulings that expanded gun rights and restricted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The poll found substantially increasing perceptions that the Supreme Court is conservative. The percentage saying the court is “moderate” fell to 21% from 50% in December 2019, while those who say the court is “somewhat conservative” or “very conservative” rose to 67% from 38% over the same period.

The poll, which had 1,003 respondents, had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.