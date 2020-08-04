Public Charge Rule Rejected by U.S. Appeals Court in New York

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling blocking the Trump administration from denying legal status to immigrants who receive most kinds of public assistance.

The 114-page ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York won’t have immediate effect because of a decision in January by the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court allowed the rule to go forward until the justices decide whether to hear the case or issues a decision.

On Tuesday, the appeals court upheld an October order by U.S. District Court Judge George B. Daniels blocking the “public charge” rule.

The appeals court did, however, limit the effect of Daniels’s order to New York, Connecticut and Vermont, the states within the appeals court’s jurisdiction.

