(Bloomberg) -- Public confidence in the Bank of England is at an all-time low, with Britons expecting above-target inflation to persist for years.

For the first time on record, more people were dissatisfied than satisfied with the performance of the central bank when it comes to controlling prices, according to the BOE’s quarterly inflation attitudes survey.

The slump in popularity -- only 25% said they were happy with the job the BOE is doing -- came as respondents declared themselves more pessimistic about inflation than at any time since the survey began in 1999.

Questioned in May, they saw prices in the shops surging by 4.6% in the next 12 months.

The figure was up from 4.3% in February and 2.4% a year ago. Even in five years inflation is expected to be running at 3.5% -- well above the 2% target.

The survey’s results will increase pressure on BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues to deliver an unprecedented fifth consecutive interest-rate increase next week.

If people lose faith in the ability of the central bank to control inflation, the risk is that they will seek wage increases to compensate, threatening a 1970s-style wage-price spiral that drives the cost of living even higher.

In a speech last month, rate-setter Michael Saunders said he feared inflation expectations may take off unless the BOE acts firmly now. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in April and is expected to peak in double digits by October, when household energy bills are projected to surge again.

The findings will once again throw a harsh spotlight on the question of whether the bank was too relaxed about inflation last year when the country emerged from coronavirus lockdowns.

Bailey has defended himself against criticism from lawmakers, saying much of the inflation surge is caused by external factors partly linked to the war in Ukraine.

