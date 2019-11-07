(Bloomberg Opinion) -- It’s no surprise that Ambassador William Taylor is expected to be the first witness to testify when the House of Representatives opens public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump next week.

First, he’s an astoundingly credible witness — straight from central casting, as Trump himself likes to say about some of his appointees. As a matter of prosecutorial strategy, that makes him an ideal first witness for House Democrats to lay out their case for the first time to the public.

Second, the content of Taylor’s deposition was extraordinarily damning. That’s because it nailed Trump’s abuse of power, the fundamental element of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” for which Democrats aim to impeach.

His biography alone will make Taylor believable to the viewing public, not only to anti-Trump Democrats but even to pro-Trump Republicans. Unlike some other witnesses, he can’t be dismissed as an anti-Trump partisan or, like U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an immigrant. As Taylor said introducing his deposition testimony: “For 50 years, I have served the country, starting as a cadet at West Point, then as an infantry officer for six years, including with the 101 Airborne Division in Vietnam.” He went on to work at the Department of Energy; as a Senate staffer; at NATO; with the State Department in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jerusalem, and Ukraine; and at the nonpartisan United States Institute of Peace. (He had me at 101st Airborne in Vietnam. This so-called “deep state” turns out to have some pretty impressive people working for it.)

Moreover, if Taylor revealed any implicit political leanings, they were Republican. His first stint as ambassador to Ukraine came after he was appointed to the role by George W. Bush. When asked by the Trump administration to reprise the role, he asked two people for advice: his wife and an unnamed “respected former senior Republican official who has been a mentor to me.”

For all of these reasons, Taylor is an ideal witness for House Democrats to begin with: an honest, unbiased person with detailed recollections.

Now to the content of his testimony. In his deposition last month, Taylor testified that President Trump conditioned aid to Ukraine and a White House visit on Ukraine investigating Joe and Hunter Biden. His most fundamental revelation was that he was told in no uncertain terms that Trump was demanding that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announce an investigation of Burisma, the energy company that put Hunter Biden on its board, before the U.S. would unfreeze military aid and agree to a White House visit. It was this testimony by Taylor that first seems have jogged the memory of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who’d initially said there was no “quid pro quo” but now seems to have reversed himself.

The takeaway here is the essential one for the impeachment case: Trump abused the office of the presidency by coercing Ukraine to attack the political rival he seems to see as most threatening to his re-election, Joe Biden. Abuse of office isn’t just a high crime deserving impeachment: it’s the high crime par excellence. Democrats need to keep the abuse of power front and center, and Taylor’s testimony does so in dramatic fashion.

Taylor’s deposition also highlighted what prosecutors call “consciousness of guilt” by illustrating Trump’s repeated insistence that there was no quid pro quo. By saying he wasn’t committing the very crime he was committing, Trump was proving that he knew he was committing it. After Taylor’s now-famous text message to Sondland, the latter responded, “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” The idea that Trump was “clear” seems to rest on Trump and his associates repeatedly reciting the words “no quid pro quo” — even as they created and enforced a quid pro quo.

As prosecutors, House Democrats can’t afford to confuse the public. Even the simple phrase “quid pro quo” might be in danger of losing its meaning as a result of Trump’s defensive word-cloud.

The prosecutors’ answer is credibility and simplicity. Here’s the best witness you could imagine saying that Trump abused his power. The remedy for that is impeachment. Taylor’s testimony will set the stage for others; but it’s also just about enough on its own.

