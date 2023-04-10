(Bloomberg) -- US local-government education payrolls inched closer to their pre-pandemic peak in March, extending a rebound that’s trailed the broader economy’s recovery.

Localities added education jobs for a sixth straight month, with a gain of 12,000 to around 7.93 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. While the latest jump was the smallest since September, it brings employment to within about 1.6% of February 2020 levels. Meanwhile, private-sector payrolls have surpassed their pre-pandemic mark by 2.7%.

The pandemic dealt an abrupt and brutal hit to the education workforce, amounting to hundreds of thousands of positions. Cities and towns have struggled to lure back educators tempted by higher pay in the private sector, or by jobs offering the option of working from home. A silver lining may be that the gradual pace of the rebound, at a time when many municipalities are fiscally healthy, could cushion against job losses should a recession hit.

“You may well see during a downturn some industries that remain understaffed are reluctant to let go of workers,” said Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard Group Inc. “You may not see the same type of aggregate job losses this time around.”

Other sectors that have rebounded relatively slowly, such as construction and hospitality, may also be more insulated, Patterson said. Part of the challenge for those areas has been adapting to trends the pandemic accelerated, like remote work.

Local education lost about 730,000 jobs at the beginning of the pandemic and has since recovered about 600,000, according to BLS data. That roughly mirrors the overall rebound for state and local governments, which lost about 1.5 million jobs and have recovered some 1.1 million, rising to a level that is about 1.8% below the early 2020 peak.

Another cushion against a recession is the strength of state and local finances, thanks to a recovery in tax revenue and an influx of federal aid. Balances in rainy-day funds hit all-time highs in 37 states by the end of fiscal 2022. That’s the biggest tally in over two decades and marks an improvement over last year’s record, according to an analysis by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

