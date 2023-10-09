Public Schools Brace for the End of Pandemic Aid: Big Take Podcast

Public schools across the US are getting ready for a financial blow next year, when $190 billion in federal pandemic aid runs out. Bloomberg’s Shruti Singh and Nic Querolo join this episode to discuss the challenges facing school districts, including teacher burnout. And Charles Ebea, a school counselor in the Bronx, New York, shares his perspective.

Read more: Pandemic Aid for Public Schools Is Running Out. That’s Leaving Districts Under Pressure

