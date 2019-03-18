(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy, the brightest star in the euro-region for the past few years, promises to keep shining this year, according to Bloomberg Economics. Growth has been supported by higher government spending, notably the recruitment of more public sector workers, but private sector hiring remains strong and wages are steadily picking up. That suggests that any decline in the government’s contribution won’t leave a gaping hole in the economy.

