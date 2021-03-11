(Bloomberg) -- The role of public administration is growing across the euro area as fallout from the coronavirus crisis shrank the importance of other sectors of the economy, leading to the assignment of new duties to the state. The weight of public administration on the total euro area economy last year reached its highest level since the series started in 1995. France’s public sector accounts for 23.5% of the country’s total added value, making it the largest in terms of percentage in the euro area.

