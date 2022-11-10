(Bloomberg) -- UK government workers voted to strike, threatening widespread disruption to services such as driving tests, passport checks and unemployment support.

Some 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union voted overwhelmingly to authorize industrial action. The union’s national executive committee plans to set strike dates on Nov. 18 unless “substantial proposals” are received, according to a statement Thursday.

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase as well as job protection and pension terms. It said it would push for “maximum effect” and plans to coordinate action with other unions.

Nurses in England, Wales and Scotland voted earlier this week to strike in the biggest course of industrial action in the Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year history. Strikes across the NHS are possible before the end of the year.

The Cabinet Office, Department for Work and Pensions, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Home Office are among the 124 government departments targeted by the latest action.

Train and bus drivers have also set new strike dates.

