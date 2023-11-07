(Bloomberg) -- State and local governments are approaching pre-pandemic employment levels as workers are lured into public service with incentives such as higher salaries that will strain some budgets, Moody’s Investors Service warned.

The US labor market has experienced a strong recovery following significant job losses at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. But public employment fell behind as state and local governments struggled to compete with the private sector for workers. So cities and towns and state agencies have had to raise pay and retirement benefits to keep up.

“Many states’ revenue growth should be sufficient to pay for wage increases while maintaining a balanced operating budget,” Moody’s said in a Nov. 3 report. “However, in some cases, states will likely have to draw on reserves and face structural imbalance in order to fund the bumps.”

In March, Missouri gave state workers an 8.7% raise in a move intended to help fill 7,000 vacant positions and reduce a 30% employee turn-over rate. In California, the Los Angeles Unified School District agreed to increase wages 21% over the next three years for teachers, but positions with particularly high vacancy rates, such as nurses, will receive even higher wage hikes even as the district projected material operating deficits through fiscal 2026. And Moody’s has estimated that Pennsylvania will have to draw on its reserves to pay for state employee raises, including a 5% increase in fiscal 2024.

In some states, long-term pension liabilities will increase to the extent that wage growth exceeds actuarial assumptions, according to the Moody’s report.

Municipalities are offering more employment incentives to dig themselves out of a persistent labor problem that has left public services such as education, transportation, and healthcare severely understaffed. When the pandemic hit, public sector hiring had only just recovered from its massive declines following the Great Recession.

Additionally, advancements in technology and communication tools have turbocharged changes in workforce behavior, making it harder for municipalities to compete for labor.

“In today’s gig-economy, finding low-cost labor is like hunting for a unicorn,” said James Pruskowski, chief investment officer at 16Rock Asset Management. “More creativity is needed than just wage increases which have barely kept pace with inflation.”

Recent public sector pay increases have in fact helped fuel more municipal hirings. As of September, the state and local government sector’s employment level had finally recovered to its January 2020 benchmark. The gains still pale in comparison to those made in the private sector, where employment is 4% above its pre-pandemic level.

“While hiring people is a cost, many of these workers also unlock revenue opportunities. The most basic example is more building inspectors and law enforcement which can increase the amount of fees and fines a government collects,” said Dora Lee, director of research for Belle Haven Investments.

With budget reserves sitting at record levels across most state and local municipalities in part due to inflation, Covid-stimulus, and more conservative management practices, municipalities should have plenty of flexibility to fund wage increases, according to Pruskowski.

“But the road ahead from a macro-economic perspective warrants caution,” he added.

