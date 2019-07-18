(Bloomberg) -- Advertising group Publicis Groupe SA dropped its revenue target for the year as it weathers a prolonged decline in TV and billboard work for consumer goods clients in the U.S.

A push into digital marketing by the Paris-based agency network wasn’t enough to revive growth in the second quarter, when revenue edged up 0.1%, missing analyst forecasts. Publicis reported another drop in traditional marketing in North America, where the company gets more than half of its business.

“We need to fix this,” Chief Executive Officer Arthur Sadoun said on Thursday. “We are talking about clients who are very satisfied with our job, with whom we’re gaining market share but who are reducing ad spend.”

Publicis was expected to achieve second-quarter revenue growth of 0.7%, according to the average analyst forecast in a company-compiled consensus. It said it now expects full-year revenue to be “broadly stable,” after previously aiming to beat last year’s organic revenue growth of 0.8%.

Not all advertising groups are feeling the same pain as Publicis in North America, where its sales fell 1.7% in the quarter. U.S.-based rival Omnicom Group Inc. on Wednesday reported 3.2% organic growth in the U.S. in the same period.

Epsilon Deal

Publicis has lost almost of a fifth of its market value in the past year, with much of the drop coming after a previous revenue miss in February that it blamed on the spending cuts by U.S. clients.

Since then, Sadoun has accelerated his push into new ad technologies with the $4.4 billion purchase of Alliance Data Systems Corp.’s digital marketing unit Epsilon. The deal brings a trove of consumer data from loyalty programs to email campaigns so that Publicis can target consumers more effectively online.

Revenue from new digital activities, which Publicis calls its “strategic game changers,” grew 21% in the second quarter, slowing from 27% growth reported in the previous three months.

“We’ve made the choice to transform ourselves. And this has hurt us on the short term because it takes time,” Sadoun said. Overall growth, while in the lower range of expectations, “is based on solid foundations,” he added.

