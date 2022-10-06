(Bloomberg) -- Food inflation has hit 15% for Britain’s pubs and restaurants as the cost of buying ingredients keeps rising.

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks supplied to the UK’s hospitality sector climbed again in August, according to the CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index, having recorded double-digit inflation every month since February.

Prices were up 2% compared to July, with milk, eggs, cheese, oils and fats jumping sharply.

“While some pressures may be easing, a tough winter lies ahead,” said James Ashurst from research consultancy CGA by NielsenIQ, calling for more government support for the catering industry.

One in 10 companies in the sector are at risk of collapsing this winter, the boss of lobby group UKHospitality told Bloomberg Radio last month, despite a government program to cap businesses’ energy costs.

“In the months ahead it is likely that we will reach peak inflation, then see some leveling-off, before a gradual fall during next year,” said Shaun Allen, chief executive officer of Prestige Purchasing, a procurement company for the leisure sector that helps to compile the survey.

